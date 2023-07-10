No Civilian Charges In Texas Guard Soldier’s Shooting Of Migrant Near Mission

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Texas National Guard soldier who shot and wounded an undocumented immigrant near Mission earlier this year will not face civilian criminal charges. After a Texas Rangers investigation, the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office is declining to file charges against Specialist Angel Gallegos.

Gallegos was assigned to the border as part of Operation Lone Star, and one early morning in January he had tracked a group of immigrants into a vacant house. He got into a struggle with one of them.

Gallegos told investigators he accidentally shot the migrant in his shoulder when his handgun went off during the struggle.