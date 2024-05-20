No Criminal Activity Found In Starr County Sheriff’s Investigation Into Deadly Helicopter Crash

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A nearly month-long investigation by the Starr County Sheriff’s Office found no criminal activity was involved in the deadly crash of a military helicopter near La Grulla last month. The sheriff’s office announced in April it was conducting a criminal probe.

Channel 5 News reports the office says it is now complete and nothing was identified to indicate a criminal act led to the crash. The helicopter slammed into a field near La Grulla March 8th as it was tracking a group of people who had illegally crossed the border.

The pilot and a crewmember, both New York National Guard members, were killed, as was Border Patrol Agent Christopher Luna of Edinburg. A third New York Guard soldier suffered major injuries and continues to undergo rehabilitation in San Antonio.