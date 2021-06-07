No Diploma For Student Who Waved Mexican Flag At Graduation

A senior at Southwest Legacy High School still hasn’t received her diploma because of a stunt she pulled at her graduation ceremony over the weekend.

Ashley Saucedo was escorted out of the Alamodome on Saturday after she displayed a Mexican Flag during the ceremony. She says she did it for her parents, who are immigrants.

Southwest ISD issued a statement saying “props, flags, somersaults, cartwheels, or other actions” are prohibited at graduation because they create disruptions. District officials say all seniors know the rules ahead of time, as well as the possible consequences of breaking them.