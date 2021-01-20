No-Go For Joe Exotic: Trump Pardon List Omits ‘Tiger King’

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. The "Tiger King" zookeeper-turned-reality-TV-star, who is now serving a 22-year federal prison sentence in Texas, was not included on the list announced Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, of pardons by President Trump as his team expected. (Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)

(AP) — One name missing in President Donald Trump’s flurry of pardons is “Tiger King” Joe Exotic. The zookeeper-turned-reality-TV-star is now serving a 22-year federal prison sentence in Texas.

His backers were so confident in a pardon that they readied a limousine and a hair and wardrobe team for Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage. But he wasn’t on the list announced Wednesday morning.

He was convicted for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his rival, Carole Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida. He also was convicted of killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records. Maldonado-Passage has maintained his innocence.