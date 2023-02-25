TEXAS

No Indictment For Dallas Officer Accused Of Misconduct

FILE - Homicide Detective Esteban Montenegro, right, answers questions for the prosecutor in the examination trial for former Dallas Police Officer Bryan Riser at the Frank Crowley Courts Building, April 7, 2021, in Dallas. A grand jury on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, declined to indict Montenegro, a Dallas homicide detective whose investigation led to a fellow officer being arrested on capital murder charges before a judge said the case lacked probable cause. (Lynda M. González/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)

(AP) — A grand jury on Friday declined to indict a Dallas homicide detective whose investigation led to a fellow officer being arrested on capital murder charges before a judge said the case lacked probable cause.

The Dallas County grand jury had considered two charges of tampering with records and one count of perjury against Esteban Montenegro. His investigation had led to Bryan Riser being arrested in March 2021, accused of ordering two killings in 2017.

Riser, a 13-year veteran of the department at the time, was fired after his arrest. But a month later, a judge ordered Riser’s release from jail after prosecutors said they didn’t have enough evidence to move forward with the case.

