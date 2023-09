The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a Hutto school bus crashed into a home on Tuesday evening.

A DPS spokesman says the accident happened after 6 p.m. on Star Ranch Boulevard near Winterfield Drive. For unknown reasons, the bus ran off the road and hit the house. There were students on the bus, but none of them were injured.

The bus driver was checked out at a local medical facility. A resident of the house was at home, but wasn’t hurt.