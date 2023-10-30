TEXAS

No Love For Face Coverings

It’s unlikely you’ll ever be forced to wear a COVID mask on an airplane again. The Senate has passed an amendment to a spending bill that bans federal funds from being used to enforce face-covering mandates on airlines, trains and buses.

GOP Senator John Cornyn of Texas, who voted for the amendment, called it a victory for personal freedom. Masks can still be worn, but it’s up to the individual. It’s been nearly one-and-a-half years since a federal judge ended the Biden Administration’s mask mandate.

