No Migrant Rush Across The Border-Yet

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Border Patrol agents say they have yet to see a sudden rush of migrants across the border that some had predicted would come with the end of Title 42 Thursday night. In fact, officials say migrant crossings appeared to be slightly down at some locations Thursday.

The Associated Press quotes shelter managers in northern Mexico as saying many migrants decided not to rush the border – choosing to keep trying to secure an asylum appointment via the glitch-filled CBP One app, while others decided to wait there for an already-reserved appointment.

Still, shelters and Border Patrol holding facilities on this side of the border are at capacity or beyond as a steady flow of hopeful asylum-seekers across the border continues.

Meanwhile, acting on the Biden administration’s newly-implemented asylum rules, immigration authorities say nearly 400 migrants from Guatemala who did not qualify for asylum were flown home Thursday.