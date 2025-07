FILE: Nancy Epperson, right, and Brooklyn Pucek, 6, visit a memorial for flood victims along the Guadalupe River on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The tiny Texas town of Kerrville has been overwhelmed by donations from people wanting to help those affected by the Hill Country flooding.

City Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman says they’ve run out of room to house the gifts and asked people to stop sending stuff. If the public wants to help, the city is pointing Good Samaritans to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which is collecting donations.