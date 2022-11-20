No More Mad Cow Worries, Banned Blood Donors Can Give Again

Matt Schermerhorn talks about donating blood at the Impact Life blood center, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Davenport, Iowa. Schermerhorn, 58, is among thousands of current and former military members and civilians who have returned to blood centers across the country after federal health officials lifted a longstanding ban this spring. “It’s a responsibility. It’s a civic duty,” said Schermerhorn, who donated on Veterans Day at the ImpactLife center in Davenport. “You don’t really have to go out of your way too much to help your fellow man.” (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)