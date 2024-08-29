No Murder Charge For Buda Man

No murder charges will be filed against a man in the shooting death of a teenager earlier this month in the Hays County town of Buda. On August 5th, two groups of people showed up for a fight. The fight was between an unnamed 21-year old and a relative of 17-year old Erick Marin.

Police say video of the incident shows Marin pulling out a gun and shooting at the 21-year old. Another juvenile pulled out a second gun, which the 21-year old grabbed and used to shoot and kill Marin.

The Hays County DA says since Marin fired first, the 21-year old was justified in his actions on the grounds of self-defense and defending a third person. Other juveniles at the scene could still face other charges.