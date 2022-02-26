No Notes, Same Logo: Dr. Oz’s Campaign Is Like His TV Show

Mehmet Oz, the TV celebrity and heart surgeon who is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, talks with attendees Bob and Eileen Walker after Oz spoke at a town hall-style event at the Newtown Athletic Club, Feb. 20, 2022, in Newtown, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

(AP) — Dr. Oz is making his way around Pennsylvania as a candidate for U.S. Senate in town hall-style settings that seem very much like the TV studio where he once presided. Even his campaign logo looks just like his TV show logo for the “Dr. Oz Show.” Mehmet Oz is relying on his celebrity and comfort speaking to people extemporaneously to help distinguish himself from his Republican competitors. But it’s unclear whether Oz can harness broad appeal and whether he has enough heft at a moment when the country is facing economic headwinds and a burgeoning war in Europe.