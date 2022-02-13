No One Hurt As Shotgun-Carrying Man Enters Hidalgo County Jail

Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators are reviewing jail security video to see if they can identify the man who walked into the jail with a shotgun.

Officials say a little after midnight Saturday, a man carrying a black shotgun and a white plastic shopping sack walked into the public information lobby. They say he mumbled something to a Corrections Officer, and then left. He was seen driving off in a dark-colored 4-door sedan.

At the time, he was wearing a blue short-sleeve cutoff shirt, gray basketball shorts, and sandals, and had on a virus-protecting mask. The jail was placed on lockdown while deputies patrolled the area.