No Parole Prison Sentence For McAllen Man In 2017 Murder Of Mother-In-Law

A McAllen man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of his mother-in-law five years ago. Monte Eric Jordan was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder by a Cameron County jury Thursday.

The 64-year-old Jordan was found to have helped kill 53-year-old Marta Beatrice Adams in May 2017. Her body was found in the Laguna Madre a few days after she was reported missing. Her hands and feet had been bound with zip ties and her body was tied up with two 25-pound weights attached to the rope.

The victim’s estranged husband, Terry Adams, was also charged with capital murder but he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of murder and agreed to testify against Jordan.