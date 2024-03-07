No Parole Prison Sentence Leveled Against Richard Ford

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Life in prison, no parole – the sentence handed down against Richard Ford this morning for the murder of his ex-wife Melissa Banda.

A Hidalgo County jury had convicted Ford of stalking, kidnapping, and capital murder Wednesday afternoon. The capital murder charge made Ford eligible for the death penalty, but prosecutors did not present a death penalty case, so Ford was given a no parole life sentence. The punishment was immediately appealed by his attorney.

The 44-year-old Ford was found to have violated a protective order for his ex-wife, he abducted her from her north McAllen home, then slashed her throat and dumped her body off of a rural road north of Donna back in August of 2020.