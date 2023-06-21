No Particulars Yet About Rules For Paxton’s Impeachment Trial

The Texas Senate meets again this morning to discuss adopting rules for Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial.

Senators spent most of Tuesday meeting behind closed doors to discuss matters such as whether witnesses will be required to testify in the trial and whether Paxton’s wife, Senator Angela Paxton, will be allowed to participate as a juror.

The senator said she’ll carry out her duty, but will step aside if it’s deemed necessary. A start date for the impeachment trial hasn’t yet been set.