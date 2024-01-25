No Prosecution Of Former Pharr Police Chief

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Criminal charges stemming from his arrest last fall have been dropped against ex-Pharr police chief Andy Harvey. The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office has decided against prosecuting the former chief.

Harvey had been arrested at his home the night of September 23rd and booked on charges of making an abusive call to 911 as well as resisting arrest.

The arresting officers claimed Harvey struck them as he was being detained. Harvey’s attorney said the officers stormed Harvey’s home and assaulted him.

The incident happened about a year after Harvey quit his assistant city manager’s post and days later resigned as police chief. Those actions came about a month after a loud and heated City Hall exchange between Harvey and then-deputy city manager Ed Wylie.