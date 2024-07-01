‘No Refusals’ For Those Caught Driving Drunk This 4th Of July Holiday

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Local law enforcers are promising a tough crackdown on drunk driving this Fourth of July holiday.

Once again, the Rio Grande Valley District Attorneys Coalition has announced it will be a No Refusal period. That means if you’re stopped on suspicion of driving drunk in any of the four Valley counties and you refuse a breath test, you will not be able to refuse a blood test. You’ll be required to give a blood sample at the scene, at a police station, or a medical facility.

Judges will be on standby to issue warrants and medical personnel will be at the ready to take that blood sample. The crackdown also includes beefed up law enforcement patrols on Valley roadways. The Independence Day No Refusal period runs from Wednesday through Sunday.