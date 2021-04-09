No Region In The World Spared As Virus Cases, Deaths Surge

(AP) — A surge in virus cases and deaths is hitting all regions of the world. The increase in infections, hospitalizations and deaths is happening even in countries where vaccination efforts are finally getting some momentum. That leaves even bleaker prospects for much of the world, where large-scale vaccination programs remain a more distant prospect.

The World Health Organization said Friday that the activity is driven by new virus variants and too many nations coming out of lockdown too soon. The dire situation is putting pressure on hospitals and prompting authorities to reimpose tougher restrictions in Pakistan, Turkey and many other countries.