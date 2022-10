A Texas killer, who tried to rip out the victim’s hearts, will stay on death row. The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, denied a review in the case of Andre Thomas. He tried to claim that he had ineffective counsel claim.

Thomas murdered his estranged wife, their son and her daughter from a previous relationship. He’s Black. She was white. A trio of liberal justices wrote in dissent that several jurors opposed interracial marriage, but were allowed to stay on the panel.