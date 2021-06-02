No Restricted States On Chicago’s Travel Order

People traveling to Chicago won’t have to quarantine or obtain a negative COVID-19 test result before arriving in the city.

Health officials announced Tuesday a reduced spread of the coronavirus across the country led to the decision. The city says no states are recording 15 cases per 100-thousand residents, which is the trigger for requiring visitors from a state to quarantine or obtain a negative test.

The change marks the first time since July 2020 that no states are listed on Chicago’s quarantine tier.