No School Mask Mandate Yet As NYC Moves To High COVID Alert Level

New York City’s mayor hasn’t indicated any plans to bring back school mask mandates. This is despite folks in the Big Apple being urged to wear high quality masks at public indoor settings and crowded outdoor gatherings. That recommendation was made as the city moves to a high COVID alert level.

The city moved from a medium to high alert as the number of new daily COVID cases keeps rising. City leaders say there’s a high community spread of coronavirus and substantial pressure on the health care system.