No Signs Of Attorney General

File photo: Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands between his attorneys Tony Buzbee, front, and Dan Cogdell, rear, as the articles of his impeachment are read during the his impeachment trial in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has, for the most part, been absent for his impeachment trial that’s now in week two. He was there for half of the first day and then disappeared.

UTSA political analyst Jon Taylor says it’s likely that Paxton is worried about all the cameras that have been streaming the hearings online. Every funny face could easily become fodder for his opponents.

Paxton has repeatedly denied claims that he abused the power of his office to help a political donor. Trial is set to wrap up this week.