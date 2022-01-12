No Ukraine Breakthrough, But NATO And Russia Eye More Talks

From left, United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, and Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin pose for a photo prior to the NATO-Russia Council at NATO headquarters, in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Senior NATO and Russian officials are meeting Wednesday to try to bridge seemingly irreconcilable differences over the future of Ukraine, amid deep skepticism that Russian President Vladimir Putin's security proposals for easing tensions are genuine. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — The United States and NATO have rejected key Russian security demands for easing tensions over Ukraine. But the allies and Russia also left open the possibility of future talks on arms control, missile deployments and ways to prevent military incidents.

The decisions came at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on Wednesday, the first of its kind in over two years. That Russia’s delegation didn’t walk out of the talks and remained open to the prospect of future meetings despite the West rebuffing central demands were seen as positive notes.

U.S. and NATO diplomats are engaging in high-level meetings with Russian counterparts this week in hopes of staving off a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine.