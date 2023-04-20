TEXAS

No Vote After Uvalde Parents Plead For Tougher Gun Laws

FILE - Flowers are piled around crosses with the names of the victims killed in a school shooting as people visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School to pay their respects May 31, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. For the first time since the Uvalde school massacre, Texas Republican lawmakers on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, allowed proposals for stricter gun laws to get a hearing in the state Capitol — even though new restrictions have almost no chance of passing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE – Felicia Martinez, mother of Xavier Lopez who was killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, center tries to hold back tears as she and other surviving family members attend a news conference at the Texas Capitol with Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, in Austin, Texas, on Jan. 24, 2023. For the first time since the Uvalde school massacre, Texas Republican lawmakers on Tuesday, April 18, allowed proposals for stricter gun laws to get a hearing in the state Capitol — even though new restrictions have almost no chance of passing. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(AP) — Lawmakers in the Texas Capitol have set aside a slate of proposed new gun restrictions without a vote after hours of emotional appeals from Uvalde families whose children were killed last year at Robb Elementary School.

The hearing didn’t end until the early morning hours Wednesday and may wind up as the only debate in the Legislature this year over a raft of stricter gun proposals filed following the deaths of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde. The string of recent mass shootings has reenergized gun control advocates nationwide, but in Texas, their prospects remain bleak.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has waved aside talk of raising the age to purchase AR-15-like rifles like the kind used in Uvalde. The first anniversary of the shooting is May 24.

