A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 24, 2023. The deputy commander of the U.N. Command said Monday it has started conversations with North Korea over King who ran into the North last week across the Koreas' heavily armed border. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

An update could be coming on an Army solder from Texas who crossed into North Korea and was taken into custody.

The United Nations Command has started a conversation with the reclusive nation. It’s still not known what Private Travis King’s condition is or what it would take to get him back to Fort Bliss.

He was being sent home last week after a drunken bar brawl but bolted from the airport. He joined a public tour of the Demilitarized Zone, and fled across the border.