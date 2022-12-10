Nobel Peace Prize Winners Blast Putin’s Invasion Of Ukraine

Representatives of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize laureates, from left: Natalia Pinchuk, the wife of Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski, Yan Rachinsky, chairman of the International Memorial Board and Oleksandra Matviychuk, head of the Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties pose with awards during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. This year's Nobel Peace Prize was shared by jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said the laureates "have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy." (AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber)

(AP) — The winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus have shared their visions of a fairer world during an award ceremony and denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Oleksandra Matviichuk of Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties insisted during the award ceremony on Saturday that Putin — and Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who provided his country’s territory for the Russian troops to invade Ukraine — must face an international tribunal.

She dismissed calls for a political compromise that would allow Russia to retain some of the illegally annexed Ukrainian territories, saying that “fighting for peace does not mean yielding to pressure of the aggressor, it means protecting people from its cruelty.”