Nobel Sold For Ukrainian Kids Shatters Record At $103.5M

Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the influential Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, looks at his 23-karat gold medal as he poses for a picture next to it before the medal is auctioned at the Times Center, Monday, June 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

(AP) — Nobel Peace laureate Dmitry Muratov says he was not expecting the medal he was auctioning off to help Ukrainian child refugees sell for the record amount of $103.5 million. Bidding in the auction ended in New York on Monday, which is World Refugee Day. The sale shatters the old $4.76 million record for a Nobel. The identity of the buyer isn’t immediately known. Muratov was awarded the medal in October 2021. He helped found the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and was the publication’s editor-in-chief when it shut down in March amid a Kremlin clampdown after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.