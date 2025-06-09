Noem Blames Gov. Newsom For National Guard Deployment In L.A.

People take cover as a fire work explodes during a protest near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is calling out California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom as L.A. continues to see unrest.

Noem tells CBS News there would have been no need for President Trump to deploy National Guard troops in downtown Los Angeles if Newsom had done his job. She also says President Trump chose to act because he knows Newsom “makes bad decisions.” And, she says Newsom is the reason why people have gotten hurt during the past few days.

Newsom has accused Trump of sending in the National Guard to escalate tensions between law enforcement and anti-ICE protesters.