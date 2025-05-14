Noem Faces Grilling In House

The Head of Homeland Security and House Democrats are clashing. The hearing was supposed to be about her budget, but Christi Noem found herself in several back-and-forths with Democrats about immigration.

Specifically, the status of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported by the Trump administration to El Salvador in March on what they said was an “administrative error” and has since said he’s a member of the MS-13 gang.

The Supreme Court has ordered the administration to “facilitate” his return, but the DOJ has been fighting parts of that ruling in a lower court.