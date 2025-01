A black flag with white lettering lies on the ground rolled up behind a pickup truck that a man drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing and injuring a number of people, early Wednesday morning, Jan. 1, 2025. The FBI said they recovered an Islamic State group flag, which is black with white lettering, from the vehicle. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A black flag with white lettering lies on the ground rolled up behind a pickup truck that a man drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing and injuring a number of people, early Wednesday morning, Jan. 1, 2025. The FBI said they recovered an Islamic State group flag, which is black with white lettering, from the vehicle. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Army veteran responsible for New Years Day attack in New Orleans left behind videos claiming he was going to kill his family.

The driver was a U.S. born citizen from Beaumont, Texas who killed 14 people on Bourbon Street and planned on setting off two explosives that day as well.

Police say he had also recorded videos of himself saying he had originally planned on killing his entire family first. He also said in the videos that he had joined ISIS last year.