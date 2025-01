Emergency services attend the scene on Bourbon Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

One of the 15 people killed in the truck attack in New Orleans is identified as the brother of a wide receiver at TCU. Tiger Bech played football for Princeton, where he graduated in 2021.

Jack Bech is in his senior year at TCU. The Bech brothers are from Lafayette, Louisiana. Tiger Bech was in New Orleans for the holidays when a man from Houston drove a pickup truck into a Bourbon Street crowd early on New Year’s Day.