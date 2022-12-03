Non-Religious Voters Wield Clout, Tilt Heavily Democratic

Voters wait in line to make corrections to their ballots for the midterm elections at City Hall in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. According to data from AP VoteCast, voters with no religious affiliation supported Democratic candidates and abortion rights by staggering percentages in the 2022 midterm elections. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Voters wait in line to make corrections to their ballots for the midterm elections at City Hall in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. According to data from AP VoteCast, voters with no religious affiliation supported Democratic candidates and abortion rights by staggering percentages in the 2022 midterm elections. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Voters with no religious affiliation supported Democratic candidates and abortion rights by staggering percentages in the 2022 midterm elections. The unaffiliated voted for Democratic House candidates nationwide over Republicans by more than a 2-1 margin. They voted against abortion restrictions in Kentucky in Michigan by 4-1 margins. They supported Democrats in other bellwether races by similarly lopsided margins. And the religiously unaffiliated are growing. Twenty-nine percent of U.S. adults identified as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular” in a 2021 report by the Pew Research Center. That’s up 10 percentage points in a decade.