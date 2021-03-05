Nonprofits Respond To Abbott’s Claim About Illegal Immigrants With COVID-19

Nonprofits that are helping illegal immigrants released from custody in the Rio Grande Valley are responding to a claim made this week by Governor Abbott.

The governor used social media to claim that hundreds of those immigrants carrying the virus were being released into communities and putting Texans at risk. Officials with the Catholic Respite Center in McAllen tell The Monitor that they test about 300 of the released immigrants each day and have five or six who test positive.

Tests administered to more than 12-hundred immigrants in Brownsville show a positivity rate of 13-percent. Abbott demanded that the Biden administration immediately stop its policy of releasing illegal immigrants, calling it reckless.