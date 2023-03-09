NATIONAL

Norfolk Southern Brings Apology, Aid To Derailment Hearing

FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio, are still on fire on Feb. 4, 2023. A Senate committee is holding a hearing Thursday, March 9, to look into the train derailment in East Palestine. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(AP) — Norfolk Southern’s CEO is apologizing to Congress and pledging millions of dollars to help East Palestine, Ohio, recover from last month’s fiery train derailment. But he stopped short on Thursday of fully endorsing a Senate bill that would toughen safety regulations.

Senators are investigating railway safety and the Biden administration’s response to the disaster. Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw said he was “deeply sorry” for the impact of the derailment and the railroad would “do the right thing” and commit $20 million to the response and voluntary safety upgrades. But senators from both parties want to impose new regulations on railroads.

