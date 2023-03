FILE - A cleanup worker stands on a derailed tank car of a Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, continues, Feb. 15, 2023. The fire that erupted after last month's train derailment in Ohio melted a key part of the tank cars filled with toxic chemicals, so federal officials warned railcar owners Thursday, March 2, 2023, to check their fleets for similar flaws. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Among the many questions people in East Palestine, Ohio have after Thursday’s public meeting over last month’s Norfolk Southern train derailment is “Where’s Alan?”

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw was not present as the rail company was represented at the meeting by Assistant Vice President for Government Relations Darrell Wilson, who was heckled often while trying to answer questions. The heckling started when he opened his comments with “We are sorry. We are very sorry.”