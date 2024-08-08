North Carolina Gets Hit By Tropical Storm Debby

Tropical Storm Debby is bringing heavy rain and tornadoes to North Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is heading north from South Carolina and is around 80 miles southeast of Charlotte. There has been at least eleven confirmed tornadoes from the storm with three happening in North Carolina. It’ll eventually head all the way up to the northeast by Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40-miles-an-hour and Debby is likely to become a Tropical Depression this afternoon or this evening. The storm that originally made its first landfall in Florida has already been blamed for at least six deaths this week.