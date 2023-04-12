North Dakota Governor Signs Trans Athlete Bans Into Law

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in Bismarck, N.D. On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Burgum signed two transgender athlete bans into law, effectively prohibiting transgender girls and women from joining female sports teams in K-12 and college. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed two transgender athlete bans into law. Transgender girls and women are now prohibited from joining female sports teams in K-12 and college. The House and Senate had passed the bills with veto-proof majorities. At least 19 other states have imposed restrictions on transgender athletes. Republican lawmakers across the U.S. have drafted hundreds of laws this year to push back on LGBTQ+ freedoms, especially targeting transgender people’s everyday lives — including sports, health care, bathrooms, workplaces and schools. The Biden administration has proposed a rule, which still faces a lengthy approval process, to forbid outright bans on transgender athletes.