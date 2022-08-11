North Korea Claims Disputed Victory Over Virus, Blames Seoul

(AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister says he suffered a fever while guiding the country to victory over the coronavirus.
In a striking speech before thousands of North Koreans, she blamed rival South Korea for the country’s outbreak and vowed “deadly” retaliation. Kim Yo Jong, a powerful official in charge of inter-Korean relations, glorified her brother’s leadership during the outbreak, as he jubilantly described the country’s widely disputed success over the virus as an “amazing miracle” in global public health.
Experts believe the victory announcement signals Kim Jong Un’s intention to move to other priorities and are concerned his sister’s remarks portend a possible nuclear or missile provocation.