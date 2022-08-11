North Korea Claims Disputed Victory Over Virus, Blames Seoul

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with a health official in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Kim has declared victory over COVID-19 and ordered an easing of preventive measures. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

(AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister says he suffered a fever while guiding the country to victory over the coronavirus.

In a striking speech before thousands of North Koreans, she blamed rival South Korea for the country’s outbreak and vowed “deadly” retaliation. Kim Yo Jong, a powerful official in charge of inter-Korean relations, glorified her brother’s leadership during the outbreak, as he jubilantly described the country’s widely disputed success over the virus as an “amazing miracle” in global public health.

Experts believe the victory announcement signals Kim Jong Un’s intention to move to other priorities and are concerned his sister’s remarks portend a possible nuclear or missile provocation.