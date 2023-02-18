North Korea Fires Missile As US, S. Korea Prepare For Drills

(AP) — North Korea has fired a long-range missile from its capital into the sea off Japan, a day after it threatened to take strong measures against South Korea and the U.S. over their joint military exercises.

South Korea this week announced a series of military exercises with the United States aimed at sharpening their response to the North’s growing threats. Japan says no damage has been reported from the missile on Saturday. It’s part of North Korea’s record number of missile tests that have been punctuated by threats of preemptive nuclear attacks against South Korea or the United States over what it perceives as threats to its leadership.

The South Korean-U.S. drills mid-March will reflect North Korea’s nuclear threats and lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war.