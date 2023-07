A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

South Korea’s military is confirming North Korea fired several missiles into the Yellow Sea on Saturday. It’s the second missile launch this week as that country remains silent on the whereabouts of an American solider who fled across the border.

Analysts note the missile launches follow North Korea’s warnings over the U.S. deploying a nuclear submarine in South Korean coastal waters.