North Korea Launches ICBM Before South Korea-Japan Summit

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 16, 2023. North Korea test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile in a display of military might Thursday just hours before the leaders of South Korea and Japan were to meet at a Tokyo summit expected to be overshadowed by North Korean nuclear threats. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

(AP) — North Korea has test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile hours before the leaders of South Korea and Japan meet in Tokyo at a summit expected to focus on North Korean threats.

Thursday’s launch was the North’s first ICBM test in a month and third weapons test this week. It comes as South Korean and U.S. troops continue joint exercises Pyongyang considers a threat. The missile was launched from North Korea’s capital and flew on a steep trajectory before landing in the sea between the peninsula and Japan.

The summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is aimed at mending frayed ties and solidifying their security cooperation.

