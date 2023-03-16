North Korea Launches ICBM Before South Korea-Japan Summit

(AP) — North Korea has test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile hours before the leaders of South Korea and Japan meet in Tokyo at a summit expected to focus on North Korean threats.

Thursday’s launch was the North’s first ICBM test in a month and third weapons test this week. It comes as South Korean and U.S. troops continue joint exercises Pyongyang considers a threat. The missile was launched from North Korea’s capital and flew on a steep trajectory before landing in the sea between the peninsula and Japan.

The summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is aimed at mending frayed ties and solidifying their security cooperation.