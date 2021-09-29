North Korea Says Hypersonic Missile Made 1st Test Flight

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what North Korea claims to be a new hypersonic missile launched from Toyang-ri, Ryongrim County, Jagang Province, North Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. North Korea said Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 it successfully tested the new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable as it continues to expand its military capabilities while pressuring Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

(AP) — North Korea says it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile as it continues to expand its military capabilities.

The missile test early Tuesday was North Korea’s third round of launches this month and took place as it tries to pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons.

North Korea’s state media said the missile met technical requirements during its first flight test and implied it was being developed as nuclear capable. North Korea last week made offers to improve relations with the South if certain conditions are met, apparently returning to its pattern of mixing weapons demonstrations with peace overtures to wrest outside concessions.