North Korea Sends Excrement Balloons To South Korea

South Korea is accusing North Korea of sending balloons full of excrement over the border. The South Korean military says over 260 large balloons have been seen floating over the border this week, with objects tied to them.

Most of the balloons landed on the ground, and military response teams were sent to inspect and collect the objects, which turned out to be trash and excrement.

The balloons seem to be in response to South Korean balloons that were sent north recently, carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets, mini radios and flash drives with K-pop music.