North Korea Test-Fires 2 More Missiles As US Sends Carrier

(AP) — A nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier and its battle group have begun exercises with South Korean warships hours after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles in an apparent protest of the allies’ expanding drills. The seventh missile test this month underscored heightening tensions in the region as both the North’s weapons tests and the U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises have intensified. The launches may have been timed for the arrival of the USS Nimitz and its strike group, including a guided missile cruiser and two destroyers, in waters near Jeju island. Japan’s chief Cabinet secretary said North Korea may dial up its testing activity further with more missile launches or even conducting its first nuclear test since September 2017.