North Korea Test-Fires 2 More Missiles As US Sends Carrier

FILE - U.S. Army soldiers wait to board their CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a joint military drill between South Korea and the United States at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, South Korea, Sunday, March 19, 2023. South Korea's military said Monday, March 27, 2023, it detected North Korea firing at least one ballistic missile toward the sea off its eastern coast, adding to a recent flurry in weapons tests as the United States steps up its military exercises with the South to counter the North's growing threat. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

(AP) — A nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier and its battle group have begun exercises with South Korean warships hours after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles in an apparent protest of the allies’ expanding drills. The seventh missile test this month underscored heightening tensions in the region as both the North’s weapons tests and the U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises have intensified. The launches may have been timed for the arrival of the USS Nimitz and its strike group, including a guided missile cruiser and two destroyers, in waters near Jeju island. Japan’s chief Cabinet secretary said North Korea may dial up its testing activity further with more missile launches or even conducting its first nuclear test since September 2017.