North Korea’s Kim Orders ‘exponential’ Expansion Of Nuke Arsenal

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a ceremony of donating 600mm super-large multiple launch rocket system at a garden of the Workers’ Party of Korea headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a ceremony of donating 600mm super-large multiple launch rocket system at a garden of the Workers’ Party of Korea headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

(AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to “exponentially” increase the production of his country’s nuclear warheads. State media reported Sunday that Kim called for drastically boosting the country’s military power as the U.S. and allies apply more military pressure on North Korea.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Kim also ordered the manufacturing of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile with a swift, retaliatory attack capability. He also reportedly said North Korea will launch its first military spy satellite in the near future.

Experts say Kim’s push to produce more nuclear and other weapons signals his intention to continue a run of weapons tests and ultimately solidify his future negotiating power and win greater outside concessions.