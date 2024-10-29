North Texas Early Voting Numbers Show Increase Over 2020

In the first week of early voting, 28-percent of registered voters cast ballots in Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties. The total votes cast so far for these counties is close to 1-point-2 million votes, up more than 16-percent from 2020. The number of registered voters in the area also increased more than nine-percent over the past four-years.

Those heading to the polls are reminded that Texas law prohibits electioneering within 100-feet of a polling place. Texas is one of 21 states that bars voters from wearing clothing or accessories that show either support or opposition to a particular candidate, party, or ballot measure. That means no partisan T-shirts, hats, buttons, pins, masks, or signs.

Voters will be asked to turn political shirts inside out and remove any political hats. Early voting continues through Friday.