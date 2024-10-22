North Texas Experiences Record Early Voting Turnout

North Texans are entering their second day of early voting after facing some challenges on day one. Dallas County election officials are looking into technological glitches that were reported at a few polling sites yesterday.

Judge Melodee Armstrong, an election volunteer with the Legal Defense Fund, tells NBC 5 that the county will be notified about the issue to ensure fairness and accuracy. More than 56-thousand voters casted their ballots in the county on the first day of early voting, breaking the previous record. The early voting period will run through November 1st with Election Day on November 5th.