North Texas Woman Finally Home After Surgeries For Shark Bite Suffered At South Padre Island

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Nearly two months after being bitten by a shark off of South Padre Island, a Dallas-area woman is out of the hospital and back home.

Tabatha Sullivent was one of three people who were attacked by the shark on July 4th, and had a chunk of her left calf bitten off. The 47-year-old Sullivent spent seven weeks at DHR Health undergoing surgeries and rehabilitation to help her walk again.

A second person who was bitten by the shark, a 35-year-old La Vernia man, also had to have surgery on one of his legs. He is also still recovering.

