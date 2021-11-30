Northbound Cargo Facilities Coming To Anzalduas Port Of Entry

Building up the Anzalduas Port of Entry to handle commercial truck traffic from Mexico will take a big step forward Wednesday.

Federal, state, and local elected officials and other leaders will gather to sign an agreement to start construction of facilities that’ll allow northbound commercial cargo traffic on the Anzalduas International Bridge. Officials have dubbed the $50 million project a game changer for increasing trade between the U.S. and Mexico.

The agreement stems from the Donations Acceptance Program, which brings the public and private sectors together to pay for needed infrastructure at land ports of entry when federal dollars aren’t available. The 6-year-old program has also helped pay for lane expansions and new inspection technologies.